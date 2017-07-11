Police Search For Missing Teens From Md. County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who have been missing for more than a week.

Police say Benjamin Jones, 15, was last seen in he 600 block of Boxelder Drive in Edgewood on July 1.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He’s 6-foot-1 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Detectives are also searching for Alexandria Sanchez, 15, who was last seen on Van Street in Aberdeen.

She is described as a Hispanic female with red hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

