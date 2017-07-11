Police Search For Missing Teens From Md. County

July 11, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: alex sanchez, ben jones, Harford County, Missing, Teens

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who have been missing for more than a week.

Police say Benjamin Jones, 15, was last seen in he 600 block of Boxelder Drive in Edgewood on July 1.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He’s 6-foot-1 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Detectives are also searching for Alexandria Sanchez, 15, who was last seen on Van Street in Aberdeen.

She is described as a Hispanic female with red hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch