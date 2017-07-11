Second Arrest Made In Murder Of Retired FBI Agent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second person has been charged with murder in the death of a retired FBI agent back in March.

Jason Allen Byrd joins Anne Reed Allen as the two suspects charged with first-degree murder in the death of Scott Alan Horn.

Horn was killed on March 16, in the 200 block of Patuxent Rd. in Laurel.

Responding police found Horn dead in the yard, with “major trauma to his upper body.”

Investigators were able to identify Byrd and Reed as suspects in this case. Allen, Horn’s estranged wife, was arrested on June 30, while Byrd was arrested on July 11.

Police say the investigation into Horn’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-8002.

