Trump Jr. Tweets Response To Russian Lawyer Controversy, Releasing Emails

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to the controversy surrounding his meeting with a Russian attorney last year during the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has tweeted a written statement and the contents of the emails between himself the publicist who set up the meeting.

The New York Times says Trump Jr. was told that the paper was about to publish the emails right before he tweeted them himself.

When he was told NYT was about to publish the content of the emails, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted images of them himself https://t.co/cNKhv4OPPn — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr.’s statement reads:

“To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew form the 2013 Ms. Universe Pageant near Moscow. Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow. The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research. I first wanted to just have a phone call but when that didn’t work out, they said the woman would be in New York and asked if I would meet. I decided to take the meeting. The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official. And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was “the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it.”

