WEATHER BLOG: Heat Wave Upcoming With Possible Triple Digit Temps

Hi Everyone!

Well, here is how it works. A heat wave is defined as 3 consecutive day’s above 90°. So yes counting today we will stack three together and by our count this would be the 4th heat wave of the Spring/Summer season. No big surprise here. 89° yesterday. Today, and tomorrow, in the mid 90’s. But on Thursday 99° which would tie a record that goes back to 1966. With the heat index it will feel well over 100°.

And then life calms down, (as do temps), for the weekend.

It is all part of the ebb and flow of the Summer season not unlike when, in the Winter, we have a spell of cold weather. Therein the age old question, which do you prefer very hot, or very cold? My answer,…gimme the hot. At least in the morning, and evening, (out of the glare/heat of the Sun), it can be quite nice to be outside. In that brutal cold…not so much so.

Spotty thunderstorms today, calm tomorrow. But on Thursday we could see some heavy thunderstorms late, or at night. we will watch that forecast evolve and discuss further on Thursday.

MB!