Man Arrested On College Campus With Loaded Handgun

July 12, 2017 9:12 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police have arrested a man caught on Morgan State University’s campus with a loaded handgun.

Officials say on July 11, police responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for reports of an armed person. Officers were able to track down and arrest 21-year-old Garnett Sears. They recovered a loaded handgun from him and have now charged him with various handgun violations.

Sears was taken to Central Booking for processing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch