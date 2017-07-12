Man Arrested On College Campus With Loaded Handgun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police have arrested a man caught on Morgan State University’s campus with a loaded handgun.
Officials say on July 11, police responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for reports of an armed person. Officers were able to track down and arrest 21-year-old Garnett Sears. They recovered a loaded handgun from him and have now charged him with various handgun violations.
Sears was taken to Central Booking for processing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook