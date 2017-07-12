Constellation Senior Players Championship Returns To Baltimore After 8 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After 8 years, the Constellation Senior Players Championship returns to Caves Valley Golf Club in Baltimore County, giving fans an opportunity to watch legendary players, who are 50 and older, up close.

Thursday, the Ninth Green, or as golfers call it, the Turn, will be full of fans watching the pros in action.

“Experience it see some of the pros, just enjoy the weather, it’s a beautiful day, beautiful course,” fan Natalie Bubczyk said.

“To get the Otis we use to watch when we were younger now we get to see them back here,” fan Mike Donohue said.

“We’re a two-hour drive from Southern Maryland in Leonardtown, a lot of big names and we wanted to see them in person,” fan Dan Kelly said.

Volunteers are an integral part of the championship, there are more than 900 working to make sure it runs smoothly.

“I love golf and love the tours, so kill two birds with one stone, plus I can pick up some tips in the process,” volunteer Tony Pinson said.

Golf fans also get the chance to check out the impressive course.

On Wednesday the championship pro-am tournament gave amateurs a shot to play along side the professionals as they warm up for the main event.

“There’s no better thing for a community than to have a spotlight like this with these prominent golfers here,” said amateur golfer Gregg Tucker.

It’s an up close lesson and unforgettable experience for young aspiring golfers.

“To see perfection in person, pretty amazing unique opportunity,” Kelly said.

The first round begins Thursday, tee time is 7:45 a.m., and it’s expected to be the hottest day on the course, so spectators should plan ahead and stay hydrated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook