Driver Who Ran Over Ducks Likely Won’t Face Charges

July 12, 2017 7:37 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in California say a driver who was caught on camera running over a family ducks will not face charges.

The cellphone video taken on July 1st at an intersection in Citrus Heights, California. A family of ducks began crossing the street when the SUV seems to speed up and hit the animals. The mother duck died shortly after being hit as most of the ducklings scattered.

According to CBS Sacramento, Citrus Heights Police spoke to the driver and found no evidence of criminal intent. The driver told officers she did not see anything at the time and was surprised to see the ducks when she was shown the cellphone video.

Police say that while this incident was sad to see, if an animal does jump out in front of your vehicle, they would rather you not swerve and potentially injure yourself or someone else in another vehicle.

