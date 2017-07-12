Police Arrest Man Found With Drugs, $60K In Cash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested on numerous charges after police report finding PCP, marijuana, and more than $60,000 in cash during a search warrant.
Patrick Sean Gardner has been charged with several drug charges and handgun violations.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of Sudlersville in Laurel.
Police report finding the following during their search:
- 4.88 grams of Suboxone strips (approx. street value $250)
- 4 oz. of PCP (approx. street value $2,400)
- 358.75 grams of marijuana (approx. street value $7,175)
- Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun
- $60,195 in cash
- Several cell phones
