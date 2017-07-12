Heat Advisory Issued For Much Of Maryland On Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory has been issued for a large portion of the state for much of Thursday.
The heat advisory has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Prince George’s, Harford, and St. Mary’s Counties, along with Baltimore City, from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Heat indexes are expected to be in the 90s, and could even reach the 100s on Thursday, and we could see record high temperatures.
