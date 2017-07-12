WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole For 2015 Murder In Baltimore Co.

July 12, 2017 4:06 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Baltimore man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for a murder in Baltimore County back in 2015.

Michael Jobes was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 40 years, in the Baltimore County Circuit Court, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced for the murder of Sandeep Bhulai, who was shot in the head, neck, and arms by three different guns.

Bhulai was found in the early morning hours of August 9, 2015, in the grass near Dark Head and Redthorn Roads in Hawthorne.

Police determined that Jobes, along with five others, went to the area to steal a car.

They forced Bhulai out of his vehicle, before Jobes and others shot him.

Jobes was found guilty first-degree murder, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence by a jury on March 21, 2017.

