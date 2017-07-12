WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

5 Marylanders Accused Of Stealing $300K From Victoria’s Secrets Along East Coast

July 12, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Victoria's Secret

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Five Maryland residents have been jailed after police in Pennsylvania charged them with stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lingerie from Victoria’s Secret stores in two different malls.

Court records show 24-year-old James Griffin, of Randallstown, and four others from Baltimore, stole from the Lebanon Valley Mall store and the Berkshire Mall on May 19.

The suspects allegedly filled garbage bags with dozens of items worth about $3,700 at each store before Griffin threatened clerks with pepper spray. They were caught after the Berks County heist after police say their vehicle crashed.

Defense attorneys for the suspects didn’t return calls Wednesday. All five face preliminary hearings in Lebanon County on July 27.

Police say they’re suspected of stealing $300,000 worth of merchandise from other Victoria’s Secret stores along the East Coast.

