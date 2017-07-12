WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Man Killed While Working On Maryland Water Utility Project

July 12, 2017 7:25 PM
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A man working on a water main replacement project in Maryland has died in an apparent trench collapse.

Police in Prince George’s County said Wednesday on Twitter that the man was killed while performing utility work and that they do not suspect foul play. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said on Twitter that the man was working on a water main replacement project in Forest Heights. The water and wastewater utility called what happened an “apparent trench collapse.”

Radio station WTOP reports utility officials say the man was a contractor for Sagres Construction.

Telephone and email messages left Wednesday evening for Sagres Construction were not immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

