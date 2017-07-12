Sick Maryland Zoo Giraffe Calf Undergoing ‘Major Procedure’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo reports that its young giraffe calf is undergoing a major procedure Wednesday.
Julius’s June 15 birth brought joy to the zoo staff, but it didn’t last long. He’s been fighting for his life since the beginning.
He had trouble nursing, which made it difficult for him to gain weight or develop antibodies.
Over the weekend, the zoo reported that he had to have two blood plasma transfusions, and was receiving 24-hour intensive care.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that “after consulting many experts, exhausting other treatment options, and observing Julius today, the team is beginning preparations for a major procedure.”
A release said the procedure is “necessary to stabilize him” and says “there are serious risks, but Julius could not be in better hands than the Zoo’s veterinary and giraffe care teams during this treatment.”
