WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Police Seek Missing Woman With Dementia Last Seen In June

July 12, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 62-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, and was last seen on June 25.

Regina Murray was reported missing to police on July 7, and her son says she suffers from dementia.

Police report she was last seen at 8 a.m. on June 25, and was wearing a blue blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call Baltimore PD’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch