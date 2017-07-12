Police Seek Missing Woman With Dementia Last Seen In June

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 62-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, and was last seen on June 25.
Regina Murray was reported missing to police on July 7, and her son says she suffers from dementia.
Police report she was last seen at 8 a.m. on June 25, and was wearing a blue blouse and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call Baltimore PD’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or 911.
