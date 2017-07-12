Teen Dies After Being Electrocuted While Using Cell Phone In Tub

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Lubbock, Texas teenager has died after being electrocuted in a bathtub while using a cell phone.
“It is with heavy hearts that Frenship ISD mourns the loss of Madison Coe,” school officials told CBS affiliate WAFB-TV. “We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together.”
Authorities say she died early Sunday her father’s Lovington, New Mexico home. They believe her cellphone, which was plugged into a bathroom wall outlet, led to her electrocution.
“There was a burn mark on her hand,” Coe’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, said. “The hand that would have grabbed the phone. That was just very obvious that that’s what had happened.”
The eighth-grader had just graduated from Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock and after a family relocation had plans to attend high school in Houston.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook