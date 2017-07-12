WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

HEAT ADVISORY | A heat advisory has been issued for much of the state from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday

Weather Blog: Reached 91 Degrees

July 12, 2017 9:57 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With lots of clouds today, we still managed to reach 91 degrees.

Tomorrow, if we have mainly clear skies we should be able to get to the upper 90’s which would tie the record.

Humidity will be high enough to send our real feel temperatures to around 100 to 106 by mid afternoon.

A heat advisory for the City and areas south and east will go into affect at noon.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day so far this summer.

Please stay indoors if you suffer from health issues and drink plenty of water, or just stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment. Stay cool!

