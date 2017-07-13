All-Star Ratings Were Up Slightly From Last Year’s Record Low

WJZ BREAKING: Remains of 1 ID’d In Search For Missing Men; Loyola Student Still Missing  

July 13, 2017 9:50 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewership for the All-Star Game ticked up slightly from last year’s record low.

The American League’s 2-1, 10-inning win at Miami on Tuesday got a 5.5 national rating, 11 share and average audience of 9.28 million on Fox. Viewership was up 7 percent from last year’s 4-2 AL win in San Diego, which received a 5.4 rating and 10 share on Fox, where its average audience was 8.71 million.

The network said Wednesday that the combined average audience of 9.44 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and the online stream Fox Sports Go was up 7 percent from last year’s 8.83 million.

Fox experimented with interviews with Bryce Harper and George Springer while they were playing the outfield, spoke with hitters as they were about to bat and had former All-Star Alex Rodriguez walk onto the field near third base to conduct interviews.

