Bowie State Student’s Alleged Killer Indicted On Murder Charge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of stabbing a Bowie State University student to death on the University of Maryland, College Park campus in May has been formally charged with murder.

The victim, 23-year-old Richard Collins III, had just been commissioned into the Army as a lieutenant and was due to graduate from college just days after he was killed.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss the indictment of Sean Urbanski.

Police learned after the stabbing that Urbanski is a member of a white supremacist group on Facebook called “Alt-Reich Nation,” which contains racist material.

“Suffices to say that it’s despicable,” University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said shortly after Urbanski’s arrest. “It shows extreme bias towards women, latinos, members of the Jewish faith, and especially African Americans.”

Police say Urbanski stabbed Collins, who was black, just after 3 a.m. May 20 on Regents Drive near Montgomery Hall, just a short ways away from Route 1 and the campus chapel.

Police say Collins was just visiting the campus, and was waiting at a bus stop for a ride home when he was attacked.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

