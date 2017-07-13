Burglary Suspect Arrested After Trying To Camp In Someone’s Yard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a liquor store twice in two days after he asked someone if he could camp in their yard.

Steven David Gary has been charged with two counts each of burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 3000 block of Old Westminster Pike Wednesday morning on a welfare check.

Responding deputies met with the caller, who told them a man, later identified as Gary, had showed up on Sunday, and asked if he could camp in their yard.

The caller thought the man might need medical assistance.

Authorities found the man, and determined he did need medical assistance, and Gary was taken to Carroll hospital Center.

Deputies also found that Gary might be connected to two burglaries at Gateway Liquours on Monday and Tuesday, in which a total of five bottles were stolen.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 386-5900, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.

