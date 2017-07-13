Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect Today For Much Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory will go into effect at noon today for a large portion of the state.

The heat advisory has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Prince George’s, Harford, and St. Mary’s Counties, along with Baltimore City, from noon until 8 p.m.

#GoodMorningBaltimore! It's going to be a HOT one today, #CodeRed Advisory as it will feel like 104•. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/pwWBIfwozQ — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 13, 2017

Heat indexes are expected to be in the 90s, and could even reach the 100s, and we could see record high temperatures. The current record is 99 degrees back in 1966.

#WJZ #FIRSTWARNINGWX A hot one today with a high of 97°. Heat Index 105°. Record 99°-1966. @CBSBaltimore pic.twitter.com/NeUdc5cTQH — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 13, 2017

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red heat advisory for the area. She says the heat could become dangerous.“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those in our city who are the most vulnerable,” said Wen. “With extreme heat expected, it is important for all residents to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration. Please be cautious and remember to stay cool and hydrated.”

The Health Commissioner can declare a Code Red alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens including the young and elderly.

For a list of city cooling centers, CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook