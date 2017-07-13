WJZ BREAKING: Remains of 1 ID’d In Search For Missing Men; Loyola Student Still Missing  

Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect Today For Much Of Maryland

July 13, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Code Red, heat advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory will go into effect at noon today for a large portion of the state.

The heat advisory has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Prince George’s, Harford, and St. Mary’s Counties, along with Baltimore City, from noon until 8 p.m.

Heat indexes are expected to be in the 90s, and could even reach the 100s, and we could see record high temperatures. The current record is 99 degrees back in 1966.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red heat advisory for the area. She says the heat could become dangerous.“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those in our city who are the most vulnerable,” said  Wen. “With extreme heat expected, it is important for all residents to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration. Please be cautious and remember to stay cool and hydrated.”

The Health Commissioner can declare a Code Red alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens including the young and elderly.

For a list of city cooling centers, CLICK HERE.

