Md. Correctional Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Inmate

July 13, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Correctional Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland correctional officer has been arrested after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting an inmate.

Olukunle A. Oyekanmi, 41, faces several charges, including second-degree sexual assault. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Ovekanmi, a Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Correctional Officer, reportedly admitted to police that he sexually assaulted an inmate, who identifies as a female, while working at the Clarksburg correctional facility.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the assault happened Tuesday morning, when Oyekanmi went into the victim’s cell.

The victim reported the sexual assault, and authorities immediately began investigating.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Oyekanmi enter the victim’s cell, and stay there for the time in which the victim says the assault happened.

During an interview with police, Oyekanmi admitted he sexually assaulted the victim.

