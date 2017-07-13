Fire Crews Respond To Fire At Maryland Middle School

BREAKING WJZ: Cosmo DiNardo's Attorney Says He Has Confessed To Killing All 4 Missing Men in Pennsylvania, Led Police To The Bodies

July 13, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Fire, Golden Ring Middle School, Rosedale

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire crews have responded to a fire at Golden Ring Middle School in Baltimore County.

Thursday , County fire crews responded to the school located in the 67oo block of Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale because of an A/C unit on the roof caught on fire.

The fire has since been put out but crews remained on scene to investigate the cause.

Traffic on Kenwood Avenue has been shut down while crews investigate. Philadelphia was closed at one point but has since reopened.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

