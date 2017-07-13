Son Of Slain Deputy Becomes 1st Member Of Harford County Cadet Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new cadet program to train young men and women interested in law enforcement.

Tyler Dailey is going to be the first cadet, and follow in his father’s footsteps.

It was one of the worst days in Tyler’s life, and one of the worst in Harford County history — when Senior Deputy Pat Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed after confronting a suspect in a restaurant in February 2016.

And that, Tyler says, was when he knew what he wanted to do with his life.

At Dailey’s funeral, Tyler and his older brother spoke.

“I still want to be like my father,” Tyler said. “And it would be an honor to be half the man he was.”

Today, he’s taking his first step on a path of service that his father followed for 30 years.

“I think he looks great in this uniform, it would’ve broken my heart to see him in something other than this,” Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said at a ceremony to induct Tyler. “Obviously I’m very pleased.”

Tyler almost ended up wearing a Baltimore County cadet uniform because Harford County didn’t have a program, until now.

“I love Harford County,” Tyler says. “This is the community my dad fought and died for… and to continue to serve for the Sheriff’s Department, it’s an honor. Exactly what I want.”

Tyler’s mother believes it’s what his dad would’ve wanted as well.

“In my heart, he’s going to watch over him, I know that for a fact,” Robyn Harrington says. “And he is so proud of him, as the rest of the family is. But I know he is smiling.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office eventually wants to have four cadets who will spend two years with the program until applying for a full time position.

As for Tyler, he will begin with the southern precinct and his first big event will be the Harford County Farm Fair this weekend.

