With Rising Temperatures, Marylanders Told To Take Extra Precautions To Stay Cool

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are dangerously hot conditions across our region, with a heat advisory in effect, and Baltimore declaring a “Code Red” health warning.

The sweltering heat is not only extremely uncomfortable, but it can also be unsafe. It only takes a matter of minutes before it can become dangerous.

Blistering heat can help to fuel hazardous conditions, prompting additional State Highway Administration workers to be on the look out for stranded motorists.

“It can be really dangerous on the side of the road, disabled, with these temperatures rising,” said Terrell Young Jr., with the State Highway Administration.

The harsh weather could also cause heat-related illnesses.

“You can be confused, you can have seizures, you can have problems moving, and then you have to call 911, and get to the hospital right away,” said Dr. Leigh Vinocur.

Very young children and the elderly are at a higher risk for heatstroke.

Physical overexertion can also be detrimental in extreme temperatures.

“In this weather here, you can lose your life,” said machine operator Louis Falls.

With a triple digit heat index, it doesn’t take long to feel the effects.

“You feel dehydrated, get something to drink, and if you’re tired, just take a break so that you don’t get sick or pass out or anything,” Falls said.

Intense conditions that require extra caution.

The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, and it’s recommended to stay indoors with air conditioning to avoid this extreme heat.

