Police: Man Caught Masturbating At Drive-Thru, Outside Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of masturbating while going through a drive-thru, and while outside a Wal-Mart.

Dylan Robert Whelchel has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure for the incidents.

Police began investigating back on June 29, after officers were called to the Wal-Mart located in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

A woman told responding officers that she was walking in the parking lot, when a small, red car pulled up next to her.

She then noticed the male driver had his penis exposed and was masturbating. After the man saw that the woman had noticed him, he drove away.

Then, on Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was again called about an indecent exposure, this time at Java Divas, located in the 8300 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

A female employee said that a man driving a small, red car had pulled into the drive-thru.

When she looked into the car, she saw that the male driver had his penis exposed and was masturbating. He then drove away, but the employee was able to get the vehicle’s tag number for police.

The employee said this same man had also done this back in May, but they did not report it to police.

Police went to the address of the vehicle’s owner, and met with Whelchel. He was taken into custody, and was positively identified as the suspect who had exposed himself.

