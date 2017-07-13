WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER | Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Man Caught Masturbating At Drive-Thru, Outside Wal-Mart

July 13, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Indecent Exposure Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of masturbating while going through a drive-thru, and while outside a Wal-Mart.

Dylan Robert Whelchel has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure for the incidents.

Police began investigating back on June 29, after officers were called to the Wal-Mart located in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

A woman told responding officers that she was walking in the parking lot, when a small, red car pulled up next to her.

She then noticed the male driver had his penis exposed and was masturbating. After the man saw that the woman had noticed him, he drove away.

Then, on Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was again called about an indecent exposure, this time at Java Divas, located in the 8300 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

A female employee said that a man driving a small, red car had pulled into the drive-thru.

When she looked into the car, she saw that the male driver had his penis exposed and was masturbating. He then drove away, but the employee was able to get the vehicle’s tag number for police.

The employee said this same man had also done this back in May, but they did not report it to police.

Police went to the address of the vehicle’s owner, and met with Whelchel. He was taken into custody, and was positively identified as the suspect who had exposed himself.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch