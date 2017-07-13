WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER | Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Lochte Will Not Swim With Sharks For National Geographic’s SharkFest

July 13, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Discovery, michael phelps, National Geographic, Ryan Lochte, SharkFest, Sharks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is making it a point to say he is not Michael Phelps, and will not be racing a great white shark on Discovery.

Lochte is in fact, dutifully promoting competitor’s National Geographic Wild’s SharkFest instead.

The silver-haired athlete-turned-Dancing With the Stars competitor-turned-dad competitor is embracing the “second best” stature that the channel has accepted for its own shark week.

However, Lochte said it is filled with “first-rate” premieres.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch