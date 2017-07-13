Lochte Will Not Swim With Sharks For National Geographic’s SharkFest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is making it a point to say he is not Michael Phelps, and will not be racing a great white shark on Discovery.
Lochte is in fact, dutifully promoting competitor’s National Geographic Wild’s SharkFest instead.
The silver-haired athlete-turned-Dancing With the Stars competitor-turned-dad competitor is embracing the “second best” stature that the channel has accepted for its own shark week.
However, Lochte said it is filled with “first-rate” premieres.
Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook