Maryland Award $2 Million To Prepare For Terrorist Attacks

July 13, 2017 8:17 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has been awarded $2,098,575 to prepare the State and local communities for terrorist attacks.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the award is part of the Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack Program, which will provide $35.94 million to selected recipients to improve their ability to prepare for, prevent and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks.

“The safety of Maryland and the protection of our citizens is a top priority,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “These funds will enable our state to incorporate a comprehensive approach to preparing for and responding to the threat of terrorism into our emergency management system.”

“Recent history has shown that we need to prepare for a wide range of incidents and even violent attacks,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “This grant and the associated work will help ensure that Maryland continues to be a leader in consequence management and risk reduction.”

MEMA is 1 of 29 successful applicants that received the grant nationwide.

