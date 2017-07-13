Maryland Marine Among Those Killed In Mississippi Plane Crash

MISSISSIPPI (WJZ/AP) – Investigators have identified a Maryland Marine as one of 16-military members killed during a plane crash in Mississippi.

Staff Sgt. William Joseph Kundrat, 33, grew up in Frederick, Maryland, where the Marine’s parents, Joseph and Lynda, still live.

His mother confirmed her son’s death in a telephone interview Wednesday with The Frederick News-Post.

“Every breath of air you take, all the things you’re able to do, you can do those things because of people like my son,” she told the newspaper. “I’ll never forget that.”

Kundrat graduated in 2002 from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, where he played football and lacrosse. He also was an Eagle Scout.

After graduation, he joined the Marines. In 2004, Kundrat married classmate Ashley Cregger, according to the paper. It said they lived in Holly Ridge, North Carolina, and had two children together.

Kundrat served in Iraq, his mother said, later joining the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command 2nd Marine Raider battalion stationed at Camp Lejeune. Said his mother: “He was a great Marine.”

Navy Corpsman Ryan Lohrey from Middletown, Indiana, Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson from Vermont, and Dan Baldassare from New Jersey were also identified.

Officials say the families of the victims have been notified and a list of victims should be released in the coming days.

