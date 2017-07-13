WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER | Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

MLB Committee Rules In Favor Of Nationals In MASN Dispute

July 13, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: arbitral tribunal, Baltimore Orioles, john p. angelos, Major League Baseball, MASN, MASN Dispute, mlb, regional sports network, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee of Major League Baseball owners and executives can determine how much money the Washington Nationals should receive from the Baltimore Orioles for television broadcasts of their games, an appeals court ruled Thursday.

The Nationals called it “a major legal victory.”

The ruling by a five-judge panel of the New York State Supreme Court is the latest chapter in the long-running dispute between the Nationals and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is controlled by the Orioles. MASN was established in 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972.

In November 2015, a New York State Supreme Court judge threw out an arbitration decision that said MASN owes the Nationals $298 million for the team’s 2012-16 television rights. That decision was made by the same MLB panel that will now take up the dispute again, although the members of that panel have changed.

“The Nationals are gratified that the appeals court recognized the importance of enforcing contractual arbitration agreements,” attorney Stephen Neuwirth, who argued for the Nationals, said in a statement. “We look forward to finally having the rights fees determined in the forum the parties chose.”

The Orioles argued that the panel, known as the Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee, was biased in favor of the Nationals, but a majority of the judges rejected that claim. In a lengthy dissent, Presiding Justice Rolando Acosta, a former college pitcher, agreed with the Orioles, writing that “MLB’s pervasive bias and unfair conduct has infected the RSDC.”

The teams are apart by more than $100 million on the amount of money the Nationals should receive for TV rights in two five-year periods: 2012-16 and 2017-21.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch