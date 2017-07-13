New Technology Speeds Up MVA Bus Inspection Process Across State

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The MVA unveiled technology that’s supposed to help speed up the inspection process for thousands of school buses across the State.

When the MVA started keeping records on school bus inspections, pen and paper was used. But now they’ve moved into a new era.

Inspectors now have wireless technology equipped with a mobile printer.

The MVA is touting this as a time saver that minimizes errors.

“With this new system, we can print one out as you see within a couple seconds,” said Michael Groff, supervisor for vehicle safety.

From every corner of the State, MVA inspectors have to monitor the safety of about 9,000 school buses in Maryland.

Transportation for thousands of students in both public and private schools.

“We all know it’s precious cargo. We are transporting children to and from school, so we want to make sure those buses are as safe as possible,” said MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer.

The MVA unveiled the technology earlier this year but it applies only to bus inspections and not driver records, even though the new technology only focuses school bus inspections.

The MVA said it also provides a service to schools and bus companies that will help them to keep tabs on their drivers.

“That’s something they can take advantage of today to sign up for that notification system to be constantly aware of the status of their drivers in addition to monitoring it on their own,” Nizer said.

The State has already done more than 1500 inspections on school buses with the new mobile technology.

And if a bus has a major problem, they’ll yank the tags from the school buses right at that moment.

The MVA said a Kansas based company developed the service, which was paid for using government grant money.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook