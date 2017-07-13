Orioles Host 31st Annual Food & Funds Drive This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles return home Friday, July 14, for a ten-game homestand featuring a three-game, interleague series against the reigning World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, a four-game series against the Texas Rangers, and a three-game weekend series against the Houston Astros.
Beginning on Friday, July 14, and continuing throughout the weekend series, the Orioles along with the Orioles Wives, Oriole Advocates, Von Paris Moving and Storage, and the Maryland Food Bank will host the 31st annual OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive. Representatives will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations from fans at every entrance of the ballpark from the time gates open until the end of the second inning.
According to the Maryland Food Bank, items most needed at this time are peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, and canned fruits and vegetables.
The OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive benefits the food bank’s network of soup kitchens, food pantries, and emergency shelters throughout Maryland. The event has raised more than $118,000 and collected nearly 28,000 pounds of food over the last four years.