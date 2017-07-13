BREAKING WJZ: Cosmo DiNardo's Attorney Says He Has Confessed To Killing All 4 Missing Men in Pennsylvania, Led Police To The Bodies

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER | Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Search For Man Not Seen In More Than 2 Weeks

July 13, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Jeffrey Lang Whye Jr, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.

Jeffrey Lang Whye Jr., 31, hasn’t been seen since June 26 in the 4900 block of Loch Raven Blvd.

Whye is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 195 pounds.

He was last seen in a 2004 two-door Chevy Cavalier with Maryland tags that read “2CY3017.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whye Jr. is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch