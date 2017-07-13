Police Search For Man Not Seen In More Than 2 Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.
Jeffrey Lang Whye Jr., 31, hasn’t been seen since June 26 in the 4900 block of Loch Raven Blvd.
Whye is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 195 pounds.
He was last seen in a 2004 two-door Chevy Cavalier with Maryland tags that read “2CY3017.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whye Jr. is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook