Track Work At Baltimore’s Penn Station Will Cause Delays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Train service through Baltimore will be significantly delayed due to track upgrades.
News outlets report Amtrak and MARC train service through Baltimore will be delayed for the next two weekends as Amtrak makes upgrades at Baltimore’s Penn Station.
Maryland Transit Administration said in a statement the track work will replace a key piece of railroad infrastructure that is necessary to maintain safe and reliable operation. As a result, trains will be limited to one platform instead of four.
MARC and Amtrak have cautioned riders that trains could be delayed for 10 to 20 minutes.
