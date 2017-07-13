BREAKING WJZ: Cosmo DiNardo's Attorney Says He Has Confessed To Killing All 4 Missing Men in Pennsylvania, Led Police To The Bodies

VIDEO: Police Search For Suspect; Disarmed Security Guard At Drug Store

July 13, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Disarmed, Drug Store, Liberty Heights, Security guard, Walgreen

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a male suspect caught on surveillance camera disarming a security guard at a drug store.

Officers say on Wednesday, an African-American male disarmed a security guard at the Walgreens located in the 3800 block of Liberty Heights.

The suspect is shown in a white tank top, blue jean shorts with a short cropped tapered Afro.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the identity of the suspect, please contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

