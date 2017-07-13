VIDEO: Police Search For Suspect; Disarmed Security Guard At Drug Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a male suspect caught on surveillance camera disarming a security guard at a drug store.
Officers say on Wednesday, an African-American male disarmed a security guard at the Walgreens located in the 3800 block of Liberty Heights.
The suspect is shown in a white tank top, blue jean shorts with a short cropped tapered Afro.
The suspect fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information about this investigation or the identity of the suspect, please contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
