Bad Lip Reading: Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mayweather-McGregor 12-round super welterweight fight will pit the former pound-for-pound boxing king against the UFC’s lightweight champion.
The fight will go down live on Saturday, Aug. 26, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be available live on Showtime pay-per-view for $89.95 ($99.95 in HD).
Mayweather and McGregor have been going at each other verbally ahead of the fight on the press tour. With all of the chattering and lip smacking, you know Bad Lip Reading had to take a shot at putting their spin on the situation.
“You’re just a sloth” and “I hit a snowboarder yesterday” are just a few of the gems that came out of the latest Bad Lip Reading video.
The clip ends with a rendition of a (made-up) song called “Watch Out, Ronaldo.”
