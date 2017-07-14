WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Heat Advisory for much of central Maryland, including Baltimore, through 7 p.m. Heat Advisory and Flash Flood Watch for parts of eastern Maryland through tonight.

Baltimore Officials Want Mandatory Sentence For Illegal Guns

July 14, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Illegal guns, mandatory sentence, Police

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are proposing a mandatory one-year sentence for illegal gun possession within 100 yards of a school, park, church or public building.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the local legislation Friday, along with Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and other local officials.

Pugh says the attorney general has provided an opinion that the local measure is constitutional.

City Council President Jack Young says people walking around Baltimore with illegal guns are not well-intentioned.

Davis says the proposal aims to hold people who want to cause harm accountable.

He says out of 318 murders last year in Baltimore, 84 percent were committed by someone using a handgun. He says there have been 185 murders this year, 86 percent were committed by someone using a handgun.

