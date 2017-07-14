Baltimore Police Attempt To ID Persons Of Interest In Spokesman’s Brother’s Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are attempting to identify two men who may be connected in the murder of the brother of a Baltimore Police Spokesman.
On July 2, police say 24-year-old Dionay Smith, brother of BPD spokesman T.J. Smith, was fatally shot around 8 p.m., in a home in the 1400 block of Argyle Ave.
Last Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Terrell Gibson in connection to the murder.
Smith was Baltimore’s 173rd homicide victim this year and he leaves behind three young children.
If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
