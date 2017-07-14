WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Cecil Co. Home Damaged By Fire After Being Struck By Lightning

July 14, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Lightning

PORT DEPOSIT, M. (WJZ) — A Port Deposit home was damaged after being struck by lightning during thunderstorms Friday evening.

Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company says they were called to Rowland Road for reports of a fire.

The family tells the Maryland State Fire Marshal they heard a loud crack and their television intermittently went out but continued with activities in the home. It wasn’t until the owner’s daughter opened the garage that she saw fire and heavy smoke.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the garage, but the fire department believes there is approximately $10,000 in damages.

176 rowland rd a crop 1 Cecil Co. Home Damaged By Fire After Being Struck By Lightning

Photo/ Maryland State Fire Marshal

176 rowland rd b crop Cecil Co. Home Damaged By Fire After Being Struck By Lightning

Photo/ Maryland State Fire Marshal

