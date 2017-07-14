Man From Easton Dies From Kayaking Accident In S. Ohio

ATHENS, OH (WJZ) — Athens County Emergency Management says the body of a 40-year-old man from Maryland was found Tuesday morning after he had been missing since July 8.
Steve Lippson, who resided in Racine, Ohio, was from Easton.
Athens County Emergency Management says Lippson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in the Hocking River.
He had reportedly been missing since around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 following a kayaking accident near White’s Mill Dam.
A memorial service in Maryland has not yet been determined.
