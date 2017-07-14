WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Man From Easton Dies From Kayaking Accident In S. Ohio

July 14, 2017 11:38 PM
Filed Under: Athens County, Kayaking accident, Ohio

ATHENS, OH (WJZ) — Athens County Emergency Management says the body of a 40-year-old man from Maryland was found Tuesday morning after he had been missing since July 8.

Steve Lippson, who resided in Racine, Ohio, was from Easton.

Athens County Emergency Management says Lippson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in the Hocking River.

He had reportedly been missing since around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 following a kayaking accident near White’s Mill Dam.

A memorial service in Maryland has not yet been determined.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch