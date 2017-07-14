Fans Allowed To Bring Dogs To Open Ravens Practice In August

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that fans will be allowed to bring their dogs to an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium in August.
Fans who wish to bring their dog to the Aug. 12 practice first need to register their dog(s) and provide appropriate vaccination documents.
The practice will start at 10 a.m. and gates open at 9 a.m.
The Ravens are holding two other open practices as part of this year’s training camp:
July 30 – M&T Bank Stadium: Fireworks Night
- The practice on July 30 at 6 p.m. will showcase the Ravens’ fourth annual Fireworks Night, an event highlighted by post-practice autographs for kids and a fireworks and laser show.
- Family-friendly activities and inflatables, along with concessions, will be available throughout the concourse.
- Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Aug. 5 – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Military Appreciation Day
- The Ravens will honor current and former service members and their families during Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in Annapolis’ Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
- Reserved seating and a special gift will be available for service members and their families with valid military identification, while supplies last.
- The practice, which is open to the general public, will feature additional family-friendly activities on the stadium concourse and grounds.
- Gates will open at 5 p.m.
