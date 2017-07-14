Little Italy’s Summer Film Festival Runs Through Aug. 25

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s often called the granddaddy of all the local outdoor summer film festivals. Now in its 19th year, Ron Matz reports all roads lead to Little Italy.

When the sun goes down it’s “Lights, Camera, Action” at the corner of High and Stiles Streets.

The lot will come alive for eight Friday nights this summer, showing films like “Under The Tuscan Sun,” “The Godfather” and “Rocky.”

The late John Pente made it all possible when he OK’d a plan to put the projector in a room on the third floor of his house.

Now, thousands enjoy the event each year.

Drinks and delicious desserts are on hand from nearby Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop, and free popcorn is provided by Columbo Bank.

The festivities, including live music, begin at 7 p.m., and the movies begin at 9 p.m.

The festival continues through August 25.

CLICK HERE to see a full schedule of the films that will be shown.