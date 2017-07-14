Besides Machado, Britton Is Also Involved In Orioles Trade Rumors

Jon Heyman from Fanrags.com and MLB Network joined Terry and Vinny to talk about his article on various teams who have been reaching out to the Orioles for closer Zach Britton.

There are a few rumors surrounding Britton and the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. To sell or not to sell, that is the question facing the Orioles with the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaching.

Both Machado and Britton have about a year and half to go on their contracts. Both players would be major bargaining chips for the Orioles. However, Heyman says, “the Orioles have to decide if they’re going to be buyers or sellers at this point.”

What could the Orioles expect in turn for a closer like Britton? “I do think you get big time prospects back for Zach Bitton. He’s one of the best closers in the game, if healthy,” said Heyman.

Heyman has also heard rumors about players like Brad Brach and Mychal Givens. Tune in to hear more!

