Man Reportedly Injured After Being Bit By Camel At Charles Co. Fair

LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — A man has reportedly been airlifted to an area hospital after he was trampled and bitten by a camel at Charles County Fairgrounds, authorities have reportedly tell NBC4 Washington.
NBC4 reports Charles County Fire says a 57-year-old man sustained a head injury just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the fairgrounds in La Plata.
The camel was part of an animal exhibit at the county fair.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
This story will be updated.
