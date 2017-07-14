WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Maryland through 9 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning in effect for some counties | Heat Advisory also in effect for many counties

WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Man Reportedly Injured After Being Bit By Camel At Charles Co. Fair

July 14, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Camel, Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — A man has reportedly been airlifted to an area hospital after he was trampled and bitten by a camel at Charles County Fairgrounds, authorities have reportedly tell NBC4 Washington.

NBC4 reports Charles County Fire says a 57-year-old man sustained a head injury just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the fairgrounds in La Plata.

The camel was part of an animal exhibit at the county fair.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This story will be updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch