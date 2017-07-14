Maryland Teen Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday morning for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.
Troopers arrested Charles Snedegar Jr. at his home in Thurmont in Frederick County shortly after 8 a.m.
The State Police became aware of the suspect after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip about the possible distribution of child porn by an IP address later connected to Snedegar.
During the arrest, police recovered computer equipment after finding multiple video files of child porn.
Snedegar was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
