Maryland-To-Northern NY Heroin Ring Busted, 10 Arrested

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say 10 people, one of them a state prison guard, have been charged in connection with a heroin trafficking operation in northern New York.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Plattsburgh announced Thursday that the 10 were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Officials say the drug ring brought heroin from Annapolis, Maryland, and Schenectady, New York, to the Plattsburgh area from June 2016 to this past May. Among the defendants is a 32-year-old Saranac Lake man who officials say was working as a corrections officer Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora when he was arrested last month.
Five of the other defendants are from the Plattsburgh area, one is from Schenectady and three are from Annapolis.
