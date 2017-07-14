WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Maryland-To-Northern NY Heroin Ring Busted, 10 Arrested

July 14, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Annapolis, Arrest, drug ring, Heroin, Maryland, New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say 10 people, one of them a state prison guard, have been charged in connection with a heroin trafficking operation in northern New York.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Plattsburgh announced Thursday that the 10 were charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Officials say the drug ring brought heroin from Annapolis, Maryland, and Schenectady, New York, to the Plattsburgh area from June 2016 to this past May. Among the defendants is a 32-year-old Saranac Lake man who officials say was working as a corrections officer Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora when he was arrested last month.

Five of the other defendants are from the Plattsburgh area, one is from Schenectady and three are from Annapolis.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

