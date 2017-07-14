WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Maryland through 9 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for some counties | Heat Advisory also in effect for many counties

Orioles Hope To Turn A Corner Against Cubs

July 14, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: American League East, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, mlb, World Series

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is hoping to start the second part of the season on a better note when they kick off a three-game interleague series at Camden Yards Friday night against the former World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs, however, have also been playing some inconsistent baseball throughout 2017.

Chicago has posted a 43-45 record in the first half and is tied for second with St. Louis in the National League Central, 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee. The Cubs rank just 14th in the National League with a .239 team average.

The Orioles own a 42-46 record and sit 7.5 games back of the division-leading Red Sox.

The offense has been struggling in the first half but should get some much needed help when first baseman Chris Davis returns from the disabled list.

Gausman will take the mound on Friday with a 5-7 record and 5.85 ERA and hopes to turn it around in the second half of the season.

 

