Orioles, WJZ Host Food Drive This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– At this weekend’s Orioles home stand against the Cubs, we’re looking for TWO types of big wins.

One with the games, the other with the annual Orioles food drive, part of WJZ’s Community Commitment.

For years WJZ has been a part of this mission, to collect funds and food for three-quarters of a million Marylanders who can’t afford the rising costs of healthy food. People like you can make a difference in their lives.

The event has raised more than $118,000 and collected nearly 28,000 pounds of food over the last four years.

Beginning on Friday, July 14, and continuing throughout the weekend series, the Orioles along with the Orioles Wives, Oriole Advocates, Von Paris Moving and Storage, and the Maryland Food Bank will host the 31st annual OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive, presented by MASN, Pompeian Brands, and WJZ.

According to the Maryland Food Bank, items most needed at this time are peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be collected from fans at every entrance of the ballpark from the time gates open until the end of the second inning.

