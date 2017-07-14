WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Heat Advisory for Baltimore, surrounding area through 7 p.m. Heat Advisory and Flash Flood Watch for parts of Eastern Maryland through tonight.

Police Arrest Man With 62 Capsules Of Heroin In Pants During Traffic Stop

July 14, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: 62, Anne Arundel County police, capsules, Drugs, Heroin, keith allen pugh

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man with 62 capsules of heroin in his pants during a traffic stop Thursday in Brooklyn Park.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Keith Allen Pugh for possessing $620 worth of heroin, which he attempted to conceal in his pants.

pugh keith allen Police Arrest Man With 62 Capsules Of Heroin In Pants During Traffic Stop

Police say they responded to the area of Pebble Drive and Belle Grove Road because citizens were complaining of drug activity in the trailer park community.

At about 7 p.m., officers saw a black Mercedes drive into the community and fail to signal during a turn from Pebble Drive onto Nann Drive.

Police initiated a traffic stop and were familiar with Pugh because of a previous drug arrest.

Dogs were brought in to conduct a narcotics search and discovered the heroin capsules.

Pugh was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch