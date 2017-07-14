Police Arrest Man With 62 Capsules Of Heroin In Pants During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man with 62 capsules of heroin in his pants during a traffic stop Thursday in Brooklyn Park.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Keith Allen Pugh for possessing $620 worth of heroin, which he attempted to conceal in his pants.

Police say they responded to the area of Pebble Drive and Belle Grove Road because citizens were complaining of drug activity in the trailer park community.

At about 7 p.m., officers saw a black Mercedes drive into the community and fail to signal during a turn from Pebble Drive onto Nann Drive.

Police initiated a traffic stop and were familiar with Pugh because of a previous drug arrest.

Dogs were brought in to conduct a narcotics search and discovered the heroin capsules.

Pugh was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute.

