Police Arrest Suspect Connected To 4 Robberies; 3 Were 7-11’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man connected to four robberies in the Glen Burnie/Millersville areas.

Officers arrested Michael Sean Manuel, 23, of Glen Burnie Thursday for allegedly robbing three 7-11’s and a Pizza Bolis.

On June 19 at 4:21 a.m., officers learned a black man and woman robbed a 7-11 at 705 Greenway SE of cigarettes.

On June 24 at 2:45 a.m., a black man and woman robbed a 7-11 at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd of cigarettes.

On July 3 at 12:10 a.m., two suspects robbed a Pizza Bolis at 300 Crain Highway, after they forced an employee to the back of the store as they were closing. The suspects fled with money.

On July 7 at 1:35 a.m., another 7-11, located at 495 Old Mill Rd, was robbed of cigarettes by a male suspect.

In each robbery, the suspect, who is believed to be Manuel, was armed with a gun and fled on foot.

Officers found evidence when they arrested Manuel Thursday at his residence.

Detectives are attempting to identify the second suspect involved in the robberies and if Manuel is connected to any other robberies in the area.

Police charged Manuel with numerous counts of armed robbery, assault, and handgun violations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Commercial Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720; or the Anne Arundel County Police Department Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook