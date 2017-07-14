Police: Child, Grandmother Struck By Vehicle In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A truck hit a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother while they crossed an Ocean City street, throwing the child from a stroller.

Ocean City Police Department spokeswoman Lindsay Richard says the woman and child suffered “relatively minor scrapes and bruises” on Thursday night.

Richard says the driver was at fault and has been cited.

Richard says the grandmother was pushing the stroller across Baltimore Avenue near 1st Street around 9:40 p.m. when the truck hit them. Richard says two lanes of traffic had stopped, but the truck failed to stop in a third lane.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the girl to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while the grandmother was taken there by ambulance.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)