WJZ FIRST WARNING WX: Heat Advisory for much of central Maryland, including Baltimore, through 7 p.m. Heat Advisory and Flash Flood Watch for parts of eastern Maryland through tonight.

WJZ COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | July 14th-16th, drop off food and donations for the Maryland Food Bank at Camden Yards before the game!

Police: Child, Grandmother Struck By Vehicle In Ocean City

July 14, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Child, Grandmother, Ocean City, Struck, Truck, Vehicle

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A truck hit a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother while they crossed an Ocean City street, throwing the child from a stroller.

Ocean City Police Department spokeswoman Lindsay Richard says the woman and child suffered “relatively minor scrapes and bruises” on Thursday night.

Richard says the driver was at fault and has been cited.

Richard says the grandmother was pushing the stroller across Baltimore Avenue near 1st Street around 9:40 p.m. when the truck hit them. Richard says two lanes of traffic had stopped, but the truck failed to stop in a third lane.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the girl to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while the grandmother was taken there by ambulance.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch